Local TDs must take common approach to secure future of Waterford-based Rescue 117 Service – David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has called on all TDs and Senators for Waterford and the south east to adopt a common approach to secure the future of local search and rescue service 'Rescue 117'.
Teachta Cullinane said that he has convened a meeting of all Oireachtas members for the south east for next Tuesday at 11am to agree a united front to make the case for retaining the service in Waterford.
Teachta Cullinane said:
“It is essential for the south east that the Rescue 117 search and rescue service is retained in Waterford.
“Waterford has played an important role in the provision of this service and it is well placed to host the service into the future.
“I have organised a meeting for all TDs and Senators for Waterford and the south east next Tuesday to discuss how we can adopt a common approach as part of a united front to make the case for retaining the service in Waterford.
“While the contract will be awarded as part of an independent tendering process, it is vital that the voice of Waterford and the south east is properly heard.
“Waterford is well placed strategically and geographically and has the experience and pedigree for providing a first-class service."