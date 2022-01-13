Resolution needed to protect Regina House hostel - Reilly

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has called for urgency in finding a resolution to protect services at Regina House hostel.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Regina House offers a safe space for vulnerable women who suffer domestic abuse and those who need support for a wide range of issues.

“At a time when we are witnessing increased levels of domestic abuse due to pandemic, this facility should reman open.

“Sinn Féin has met staff and residents who have continuously outlined their very just concerns that services at Regina House have been consciously run down.

“We have also met with the management committee of Regina House and asked them to prioritise the well-being of the women by continuing to provide the required services to support them.

“Urgency must now be placed into exploring all options and finding a resolution, and that is firmly where I will place my focus alongside West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.