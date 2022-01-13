Archibald: Brexit funding shortages is putting jobs and livelihoods at risk

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the loss of EU Funding due to the Tory/DUP Brexit is putting jobs and livelihoods at risk.

The Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson said:

"The Department for the Economy has lost £65 million per year in EU funding as direct result of the Brexit delivered by the British Government and the DUP.

“This includes £40 million per year for core department business. This loss is puttingt jobs and livelihoods at risk and the delivery of vital skills, training and business development programmes.

"It means that organisations which deliver important services to communities and young people through European programmes are facing challenges in securing funding for next year, some already having to put their staff on protective notice.

"The loss of EU funding will also impact on Invest NI's business development and innovation.

"The British Government needs to fully replace the EU funding lost to the north and finally provide clarification on the rollout of the Shared Prosperity Fund."