Decision to grant permission for Moore Street destruction is mind-boggling - Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Culture Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD has described Dublin City Council planners’ decision to allow the destruction of parts of the historic streetscape and the 1916 Battlefield site of Moore Street as mind-boggling and tantamount to cultural vandalism.

Teachta Ó Snodaigh said:

“The decision to grant Hammerson planning permission is tantamount to cultural and historical vandalism.

“This is all the more mind-boggling when campaigners have set out alternatives where culture and history are embraced and fatefully restored to allow a thriving street market, while protecting our historical heritage.

“This is a retrograde step, and shows that nothing has been learnt from the past destruction of historical, architectural or archaeological gems in Dublin.

“This decision reflects a short-sighted vision common among decision-makers, which cannot grasp the cultural and historical tourism potential of restoring Moore Street to its former appearance of a century ago, so it can tell its story as a witness to many of the key events of the 1916 Rising as well as being key to the heart of Dubliners for generations.

“I, along with many others, made observations on the planning application, but obviously we were not listened to as permission has been granted.

“I now appeal to all those who made planning objections to follow-up on those by making planning submissions to An Bord Pleanála to try prevent the wanton destruction of the historical heart of Dublin.

“I would further appeal to Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to follow up on his words as an opposition senator with actions, and to row in fully behind the campaign against the destruction of the 1916 Battlefield site.

“I also call on the Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage to accelerate its consideration of my bill, An Bille um Cheathrú Chultúir 1916, which unanimously passed second stage in the Dáil in March last year.

“The bill would ensure that the historic streetscape of Moore Street would be protected, preserved and restored to allow future generations to appreciate the significance of the events of Easter Week 1916, as well ensuring the continuation of a living market, and allowing local retailers to continue to trade.”