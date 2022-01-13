Minister McEntee must secure new Stardust Inquest venue without delay - Mary Lou McDonald and Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Senator Lynn Boylan have written to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee imploring that her office secure an alternative venue for the Stardust Inquest without delay.

Senator Boylan, who has supported the families in their campaign for a new inquest, expressed her frustration with this latest obstacle.

She said:

"This is the third occasion in the last eight months that the Department of Justice has actively failed to meet its responsibilities to the families of the Stardust victims.

“For 40 years, these families have had to battle against systemic abuse in their campaign for justice.

“The Department has known since October that the lease for inquests to be held in the RDS would expire in February, yet here we are in mid-January and still no venue has been secured.

“It is unbelievable that they failed to plan ahead and secure an appropriate alternative venue.

“The lack of certainty that the inquest will be able to proceed on schedule is yet another cruel blow to the families.

"There can be absolutely no delays to the inquest hearings; securing a human rights-compliant venue for the Stardust inquests needs to happen before the end of the month.

“The families have waited long enough.”