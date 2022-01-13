Government must act urgently to prevent destruction of Moore Street - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD has called on the government to act urgently to prevent the destruction of Moore Street which she described as “one of the most important sites in modern Irish history”.

Ms McDonald commented following the news that Dublin City Council has granted permission to Hammerson to push ahead with a plan that would see “the destruction of parts of the historic landscape and the Easter Rising Battlefield site”.

The Dublin-Central TD said:

“This wrecking of our history and heritage cannot be allowed to happen. The legacy of 1916 and Moore Street belongs to the people of Ireland, not to a commercial developer intent on tearing it down for profit.

“Frankly, it is incredible that the Hammerson plan has gotten even this far. The decision flies in the face of Dublin’s City Council policy to have the 1916 terrace added to the list of protected structures.

"It also flouts the democratic decision of the Dáil which unanimously passed a Sinn Féin Bill in March of last year, that would see Moore Street protected as a Cultural Quarter for this and future generations.

“It is especially frustrating that authorities are supporting a plan that would see the paving over of our history, when a far better alternative has been presented by the The Moore Street Preservation Trust and the Relatives of the Signatories to the Proclamation.

“In a remarkable move last year the Taoiseach provided quotes for a Hammerson Press Release publicly endorsing their plan even before permission was granted.

"I am calling on Michéal Martin and his government to honour the vote of the Dáil, to stand up for the interests of the people and now support the alternative plan to prevent the destruction of Moore Street.”