Ombudsman report substantiates collusion between British forces and loyalist death squads - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD today welcomed the report by the Police Ombudsman into Operation Greenwich, which confirmed British state collusion in 19 loyalist killings and two attempted murders carried out by the UDA.

Teachta Kenny said:

“For many years, republicans and nationalists have known that collusion occurred between British forces and loyalist death squads.

“These fears have now been substantiated by this report. Members of the UDR and RUC were involved in the murder of their loved ones.

“One of the many findings of this report centred around the failure by British forces to inform nationalists and republicans that an active threat to their lives existed.

“Another finding detailed the ability of UDA members to commit murders with impunity and the knowledge of the RUC.

“It is important for us to keep these families in our thoughts today.

“While the publication of this long-awaited report is welcome, the shocking details it contains will surely act as a painful reminder to many of the friends and families of those who lost their lives as a result of collusion.

“This report also serves as a further reminder to communities why Sinn Féin are vehemently opposed to any amnesty being offered by the British government, and why we will continue to call for legacy enquiries as a matter of urgency.”