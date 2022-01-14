Minister must publish Waiting List Reduction Plan and HSE National Service Plan to tackle 880,000-long waiting lists - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has this evening expressed alarm at stark data on hospital waiting lists published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Teachta Cullinane noted that 2021 ended with 880,000 people on hospital waiting lists, up from the end of 2020, and that 82% of them were waiting for a first outpatient appointment, a procedure or a surgery.

He called on the Minister for Health to urgently publish his Waiting List Reduction Plan and the HSE's 2022 National Service Plan.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"With 880,000 people on hospital waiting lists, higher than the end of the previous year, the Minister’s long-term action plan is urgently needed.

"82% of patients on lists are waiting for a first appointment, a procedure or a surgery.

"Waiting lists are far above capacity, and the health service is in serious need of investment and reform.

"We need to see the detailed plan for 2022, which has yet to be published despite the fact we are now two weeks into the new year.

"The Minister for Health must show leadership and act decisively to tackle waiting lists. He must publish his plan.

"The delays in publishing the long-term waiting list plan and the national service plan for 2022 show a concerning lack of urgency."