Maskey disappointed at Regina Coeli House closure

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has expressed ‘shock and disappointment’ at the decision to close Regina Coeli House.

The West Belfast MP said:

“I am shocked and disappointed that the management committee of Regina Coeli has taken the decision to close the premises down.

“My first concern is ensuring that the needs of the residents who rely on this service are met, and that they are rehoused and supported.

“This hostel offers a safe space to vulnerable women suffering domestic abuse and addiction. It is a vital service in our community.

“I met with the Department for Communities yesterday and they were prepared to offer a number of options to the management committee, I am extremely disappointed that they haven’t taken that offer up and have instead closed the premises.

“Sinn Féin will continue to speak with the workers and the trade unions to ensure that workers and residents are protected.”