O’Neill brands double jobbing plan as desperate Tory/NIO attempt to prop up DUP

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán and Joint Head of Government Michelle O’Neill has branded plans to restore double-jobbing by allowing MPs to also be elected as MLAs a ‘major step backwards’ and a desperate attempt by the Tories and the NIO to prop up the DUP.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Sinn Féin is opposed to double-jobbing and actively worked to end this practice for years, and we will continue to stand against these plans.

“Plans to restore double-jobbing by allowing MPs to also become MLAs are unacceptable and must be scrapped.

“This is disgraceful interference in the upcoming Assembly election and a desperate attempt by Boris Johnson and Tory ministers in the NIO to facilitate Jeffrey Donaldson’s return to the Assembly and prop up the DUP.

“It represents a major step backwards for politics here and will deny more people, particularly young men and women, the opportunity to step forward into elected politics.

“Bringing back regressive policies which allow individuals to control multiple elected positions and deny people the right to elect more representatives is not the type of change that people want to see.”