McGuigan condemns Loughgiel security alert

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan, has condemned the disruption caused to Loughgiel residents as a result of a security alert.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“Roads in and out of Loughgiel have been closed all day. 60 houses have been affected with residents not able to leave their homes.

“Young children were taken off the hurling field this morning and Sunday Mass in the village also had to be cancelled.

“Lots of residents would have walked passed the lorry prior to the suspect device being discovered.

“It has been a frightening and very disruptive experience for residents and not something expected or welcome in Loughgiel.”