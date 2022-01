Kelly condemns north Belfast stabbing

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned the stabbing of a man in what police believe was a racially-motivated hate crime attack in north Belfast on Friday morning.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I have spoken to the police who said the man suffered injury wounds to his chest and abdomen but they are not thought to be life threatening.

“I wish the man a speedy recovery.

"Anyone with information should bring it forward to the PSNI.”