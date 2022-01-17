Review needed of Disabled Parking Facilities - Pauline Tully TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Disability and Carers Pauline Tully TD is calling for a review of the parking facilities for disabled people provided by each local authority and the penalties for illegally parking in a disabled parking bay.

Teachta Tully said:

“I am calling on the Minister for Local Government Darragh O'Brien to initiate a review of the parking facilities for disabled people provided by each local authority.

“The availability of disabled drivers parking spaces throughout Ireland, particularly rural Ireland, remains an ongoing issue for disabled people.

“Although there have been some improvements in the past few years, I regularly get contacted by disabled people, either directly or through my Sinn Féin colleagues, about the lack of parking spaces for disabled people and the misuse of these parking spaces.

“I also receive complaints about the insufficient number of parking spaces available for disabled people, inappropriately located parking spaces and that many of the existing parking bays are hard to identify as they are badly in need of refurbishment.

“I have written to Minister O’Brien urging him to implement a review by all the local authorities of the parking facilities they provide for disabled people to ascertain if these are sufficient in number, if they are located appropriately and if they are in need of repair.

“I have also highlighted to the Minister that any review that does take place must be informed by, and take cognisance of, disabled people and other relevant stakeholders.

“I have also written to the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to recommend that the penalties that currently exist for parking illegally in a disabled parking space are reviewed and strengthened.

“Accessible parking is essential for disabled people to live fully independent lives; it is important that there is a sufficient allocation of these spaces, that they are maintained properly and that there are adequate penalties in place for the abuse of these facilities.”