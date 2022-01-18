New injuries unit is a welcome development for Clare - Violet-Anne Wynne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Clare Violet-Anne Wynne has expressed her support for the progress on the new injuries unit set to open in Ennis General Hospital over the coming months.

Teachta Wynne said:

“Responsibility for the running of the injuries unit in Ennis Hospital was officially handed over to the HSE on December 15th.

“I have been informed that the new unit is set to be up and running in this quarter, and furthermore the existing workers will be sufficient to appropriately staff its operation.

“The extremely slow and ineffective recruitment process can often stall these developments, so it is a welcome announcement indeed that the existing staff are in place and ready to go.

“A modernised and fully-resourced injuries unit will be a great asset to the region. Too many Clare folk have to travel to Limerick and spend excessive amounts of time waiting in a congested Emergency Department down there.

“I am aware that Ennis General are awaiting the arrival of new equipment and once they do, the unit will become operational.

“I welcome this news as the lack of community primary healthcare supports is an issue I have been raising since elected.”