Number of vacant Council owned properties is shameful in a housing crisis – Senator Paul Gavan

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has said the recent report on the Independent.ie into the number of vacant council owned properties is a "damning indictment on this Government".

Seanadóir Gavan said;



“This report shows that here in Limerick there are 207 vacant properties owned by Limerick City and County Council while in turn they are leasing a further 164 properties from private landlords.



“This clearly shows the ideology of this Government and the Fianna Fail/Fine Gael controlled Council to continue to line the pockets of their landlord supporters rather than investing in Council owned properties they already own.



“In a day where there are more people on the housing waiting list in Limerick than properties owned by the authority this is not acceptable.



“The Council are placing even more pressure on an a already crippling rental market by taking these leases, further driving up the cost of renting in Limerick.



“A recent report by DAFT.ie showed that rental prices in Limerick have soared by 9% and the trend is continuing upwards.



“It is time for this Government to get a grip on the problems at hand, by delivering major investment in public housing, both through new builds and the returning of vacant properties to use.



“If they are not willing to fix this problem, it's time they step aside and allow a party that will to take the reins.”