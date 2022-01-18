Minister Coveney must give full account of Iveagh House event to Foreign Affairs Committee – Sorca Clarke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Defence, Sorca Clarke TD, has welcomed that the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee will invite Minister Coveney to appear before the committee to answer questions on a gathering in Iveagh House.

Speaking today, Teachta Clarke, who is a member of the committee, said:

“I welcome that the Foreign Affairs Committee has agreed at today’s meeting to Sinn Féin’s request to invite Minster Coveney to come before the committee and answer questions about this event.

“As I outlined in today’s committee meeting, I believe it is important that the Minister comes before us and provides a full and frank account of the event at Iveagh House.

“I am concerned that the Minister has not learnt from the controversy around the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN envoy. We have seen a drip feeding of information about this event, long after it occurred. This isn’t good enough.

“We need to see a full and frank account of what happened and what steps, if any, the Minister took to act.

“I would urge Minister Coveney to confirm as a matter of priority when he will make himself available to the committee to give this account.

“When the Minister appears before the committee, I will continue to hold him to account on this issue. In order for there to be public confidence in the Minister, it is important that he is transparent and accountable. There cannot be one rule for those in public office and another for members of the public.”