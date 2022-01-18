‘Poots bound by law on implementing ports checks’ – Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney said Edwin Poots knows very well that his approach to port checks would be in contravention of Executive policy.

The party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“The Executive is legally obliged to comply with commitments set out in the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol.

“The legal requirements arise as a matter of domestic and EU law.

“This includes performing checks and any associated infrastructure at local ports.

“Of course, Edwin Poots has form on these issues. He knows very well that his approach would be in contravention of existing Executive policy and its legal obligations.

“But despite his opposition he is bound by the law, as are all ministers and the civil servants in his department.”