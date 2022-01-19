Sustainable and long-term plan needed for safe and full reopening of hospitality sector - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said the hospitality sector must be consulted by government and involved in the devising of a sustainable and long-term plan for the sector to achieve a safe return to full trading.

She further called on the government to immediately engage with the sector regarding the imminent changes to public health restrictions.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The hospitality sector has borne the brunt of the public health restrictions to date.

“The restrictions they had to operate under over the Christmas and New Year period were especially difficult for a sector which was just beginning to get back on its feet.

“Thankfully, it appears that the current 8pm curfew for the sector is going to be lifted.

“With such changes to the public health restrictions in the offing, it is essential that the government engage with representatives of the hospitality sector with the purpose of devising a sustainable and long-term plan for the sector to achieve a safe return to full trading.

“This is what the sector wants, and I am sure this is what the government wants; however, it needs to be planned for, and the hospitality sector must be central in such planning.

“The hospitality sector, and the state, are losing money while these public health restrictions are in place; the situation is not ideal for either party.

“No sustainable reopening plan can be achieved without the consultation and input of the hospitality sector.

“Therefore, the best way to move forward is for all parties to get around a table and come up with a detailed and long-term reopening plan, that has as its aim, a safe return to full trading.”