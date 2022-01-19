Gildernew welcomes appointment of new Chief Nursing Officer

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the appointment of the new Chief Nursing Officer.

The chair of the health committee said:

“I welcome the appointment of the Maria McIlgorm as Chief Nursing Officer and wish her luck in this new role.

“She is taking on this leadership role at a time when nursing and the health and social care systems are facing significant challenges, including, a chronic workforce shortage that is impacting on nurses and the care they are able to provide to their patients.

“The first major task facing the new Chief Nursing Officer is the urgent need for workforce planning, the recruitment and retention of nurses, and establishing safe and effective work conditions for staff across the profession.”