Archibald welcomes opening of the Omnicron Hospitality Payment scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed an announcement that Land and Property Services have begun contacting businesses that are eligible for grants under the Omnicron Hospitality Payment scheme.

The party's economy spokesperson and chair of the Assembly's economy committee said:

"I welcome the opening of the £40 million support scheme for hospitality businesses, which has been brought forward by the Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

"The Finance Minister has once again stepped up to support businesses impacted by the pandemic.

"This business support scheme will make payments of between £10,000 and £20,000 (based on rateable value ) and it will support 3,200 hospitality businesses that are being impacted by the latest restrictions.

"These payments will help businesses through the current restrictions and are absolutely vital as the British Government failed to reinstate the furlough scheme to support workers and the Department for Economy has failed to put in place additional business supports.

"I would encourage businesses who previously received the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme payments to check their email accounts as Land and Property services are currently contacting eligible businesses.

"Newly established hospitality businesses can also apply and I would encourage them to apply and submit the relevant documentation to the link below so that they can also receive these vital payments.”

https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/content/coronavirus-omicron-hospitality-payment.