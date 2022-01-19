Sheehan hails progress on Integrated Education Bill

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has hailed progress on the Integrated Education Bill as driving ‘positive change’ for society.

Speaking as the Bill passed to its next stage in the Assembly, the party’s Education spokesperson said:

“I welcome that the Integrated Education Bill has passed to the next stage in the Assembly today.

“Progressive parties have worked together on this legislation to help ensure that families who wish to send their children to an integrated school will have that choice and that the schools will get proper support.

“Bringing children and young people from different backgrounds together through the education system is a positive change for our society and will help promote diversity and respect from a young age.

“Sinn Féin will continue to give leadership and play our part in breaking down barriers across society and building a shared future for all.”