Ferguson welcomes extra money for rates support

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed extra funding announced by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey for local Councils for rates support.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome today's announcement by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey that local Councils will receive extra money for the Rates Support Grant which will now total over £21 million.

“This funding will put money back in the pockets of workers and families and help Councils to deliver important services to ratepayers – such as bin collections, street cleaning and many other services.

“Minister Hargey has also committed to working with local Councils to ensure this additional funding is in place before they set the rates in February.”