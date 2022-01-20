‘Time to invest in mental health services’ Flynn tells health minister

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has told the health minister that it’s time to properly invest in mental health services.

Speaking after meeting with Minister Swann, the West Belfast MLA said:

“It’s time for proper investment in mental health services to ensure people and families are supported, that’s the clear message I gave to the health minister this week.

“We have seen the recent publication of important strategies, including on substance use and crisis services, they need to be followed up with action, implementation and funding.

“I welcome the commitment from the minister that his department will also follow up on the West Belfast Drugs Panel report to support families in my constituency."