Boylan welcomes cash boost for bus and coach drivers

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the announcement of £4 million to support private bus and coach operators.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“I welcome the extra money for private coach and bus operators announced today by Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

“Sinn Féin has consistently called for support to be put in place for private bus operators who continue to feel the impact of the pandemic.

“This funding boost today is good news for drivers and their families.”