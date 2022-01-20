Delargy presses Minister Mallon on Derry line rail upgrades

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy urged the Department for Infrastructure to commit to delivering improvements on the Derry rail line.

The Foyle MLA said:

“In 2020 studies were announced for the Phase 3 improvements to the Derry-Coleraine rail line, as well as a half hourly Derry-Belfast service.“

Two years on, there has been no progress on these vital upgrades and while the all-island rail review is welcome, we now need to see action and delivery.

“I pressed the infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon and her Department to commit to improving the Derry line.

“Investing in public transport and improving connections to the north west is a priority for Sinn Féin and I will continue working to see it delivered.”