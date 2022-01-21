Changes to entitlement to use red diesel will hit struggling businesses - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the changes to the entitlement to use red diesel coming into effect in April will hit businesses already struggling with increased costs and could put jobs at risk.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The change to the entitlement to use red diesel won't reduce emissions in itself but it will however increase revenues for the British Treasury.

"It will hit businesses hard, particularly in the construction, quarrying and manufacturing sectors that are already struggling with increased costs of materials and soaring energy prices, and could put jobs at risk.

"The British Chancellor should pause this move and instead look at how to practically support businesses take the necessary action to move away from fossil fuels and put in place measures and policies that will have a meaningful impact in reducing emissions.

"Sinn Féin is committed to ensuring the principles of Just Transition are enshrined in climate action so that workers in industries that are carbon intensive and people who can least afford it, aren't disproportionately affected and left to bear the brunt of the cost of the transition to net zero."