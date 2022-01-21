‘Frustrating lack of progress’ on Raidió na Gaeltachta wage disparity – Imelda Munster TD

Sinn Féin member of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee Imelda Munster TD has expressed frustration at the lack of progress RTÉ has made with regard to resolving allegations of pay disparity between Raidió na Gaeltachta and RTÉ Radio 1 staff.

Teachta Munster said:

“When this issue was first raised at the Committee last April, I was taken aback that RTÉ claimed to be unfamiliar with the situation given my understanding is that it has been ongoing for years.

“At that time representatives from the broadcaster gave an undertaking to complete a review of the remuneration of Irish-medium workers at Raidió na Gaeltachta in comparison to their English-medium colleagues and furnish the committee with the findings of that review.

“Following that engagement, and what should have been straightforward exercise, RTÉ have since refused to provide such, relying on an ongoing broader review of all 167 grades at the station.

“While the delay was unnecessary and unwelcome, what has left me utterly frustrated is that at the PAC this week it was confirmed to the Committee that the broader review does not contain within its terms of reference the specific promised contrast of those affected workers, nor was a commitment forthcoming that we would receive the review in full.

“It is very telling that one of the primary reasons RTÉ were before the Committee on Thursday was to discuss settlements and investigations from the Revenue Commissioners and Department of Social Protection arising from their misclassification of workers.

“While the Committee must now await the completion of the existing review, I will be returning to this matter in the months ahead once it has been completed.

“Raidió na Gaeltachta provide a valuable national service, enjoyed by listeners far beyond our Gaeltacht regions, and its workers need to be respected as such."