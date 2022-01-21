South East Ambulance Service needs major investment - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has called for significant additional investment in the ambulance service for the south east.

This follows a meeting between Teachta Cullinane and other Sinn Féin TDs for the south east with the leadership of the National Ambulance Service this morning.

They discussed addressing capacity problems, improving response times, and the importance of the Waterford-based Search and Rescue services.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The ambulance service in the south east is in need of major investment.

“We met with the ambulance service this morning because we have serious concerns about the response times and capacity problems in Waterford and the south east recently.

“The importance to the region of the Waterford-based Rescue 117 was also discussed.

“We know that there is a capacity review to be published shortly, and I anticipate that it will call for a near doubling of staff in the next few years.

“Historic underinvestment led to the ambulance service running out of capacity only last month when it moved to Level 3 surge escalation.

“The government must resource a plan to hire more staff, including dispatch, and deliver capital funding to expand stations and deployment points, and ensure an adequate fleet.

“A resourced implementation plan is essential to follow-through and the south east needs to get its fair share.”