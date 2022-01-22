Burglary of pensioner’s home 'disgusting incident' - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has urged anyone with information on the burglary of a pensioner’s home in Oranmore Street in West Belfast to bring it forward to the police.

The West Belfast MLA was speaking after four masked men forced their way into a house and stole jewellery tonight.

Pat Sheehan said:

“Four masked men forced their way into a home in Oranmore Street and stole items from a pensioners home.

“This was a disgusting incident and the woman has been left badly shaken.

“Elderly people, like everyone, should feel safe and secure in their homes.

“I would urge anyone with any information on this crime to bring it forward to the police.”