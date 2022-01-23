Minister O’Brien must answer questions over non disclosed Moore Street offer - Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Gaeilge, Gaeltacht, Culture and Arts Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD has said Minister O’Brien must explain why a €1.5m offer to Moore Street Traders was not disclosed to the Ministerial Moore Street Advisory Group (MSAG).

Teachta Ó Snodaigh said:

“Questions have been raised following reports that a large sum, reportedly €1.5million, was offered to Moore Street traders by the Department of Heritage, Dublin City Council and the developers Hammerson just as the Moore Street Advisory Group was trying to reach agreement on its final report in April 2021.

“This was before any planning application to demolish the famous and historical street was made.

“Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien and Dublin City Manager Owen Keegan must explain why this was kept hidden from TDs, Councillors, other MSAG members and the public until now.

“The fact that the government aren’t doing all they can’t to protect and preserve Moore Street is a travesty. The government must act urgently to prevent the destruction of one of the most important sites in modern Irish history.”