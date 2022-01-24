Ferguson calls for removal of Parachute regiment flags

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said the erection of British army Parachute regiment flags in areas of the city is a deliberate attempt to cause hurt to the Bloody Sunday families ahead of the 50th anniversary.

The Foyle MLA said:

“There is huge upset in the city after British army Parachute regiment flags were erected in Newbuildings and Drumahoe over recent days.

“Given this British regiment's brutal history in Derry, this is a deliberate attempt to stir up tensions and hurt families ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the murder of 14 civilians by the British Army in Derry.

“I have stood with those families in recent days, they are steadfast, courageous and determined in their campaign for truth and justice for their loved ones.

“I am calling on all political parties and community leaders to condemn the erecting of these flags and to use their influence to have them removed immediately.”