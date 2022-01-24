Development Plan apartment rules should be based on housing need not developers’ profits- Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has stated that city development plan apartment rules should be based on housing need and not on developers’ profits.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The draft development plans for Dublin City and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown are seeking to limit the proliferation of build to rent apartments.

“Unfortunately, some parts of the city are witnessing planning applications which consist solely of build to rent dwellings. These are built of a lower standard than build to buy and are far too expensive for most ordinary workers to rent.

“Of course, delivering build to rent apartments is an ideal project for developers due to these lower standards and the higher profit margins.

“The only way to limit the growth of build to rent apartments is to scrap the mandatory planning guidelines issued to local authorities on apartment standards and heights by the Minister for Housing.

“Local authorities know best what type of homes are needed in their areas. The new Housing Need Demand Assessment (HNDA) will further inform local councils as to what kind of homes will meet the population and demographic demands in their areas.

“This is the correct basis for deciding on the type and size of the new homes our cities, towns and villages need. This is evidence-based housing delivery. Developers should not be dictating the size, quality, and location of homes people will be living in.”