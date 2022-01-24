Kearney welcomes decision by Šefčovič and Truss to convene Joint Committee

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has welcomed the Joint Statement and commitments of co-operation made by the Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič and British negotiator Liz Truss earlier today.

The Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson said:

“I welcome the Joint Statement and commitment to co-operation made today by the European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič and British negotiator Liz Truss.

"The agreement made by officials to meet again next week is also positive and it is an important step ensuring these talks reach a conclusion which provides certainty for businesses and wider society here.

“In the spirit of agreement it is also essential that the British Government steps back from their threats to trigger Article 16.

“Liz Truss must recognise that a settlement based on the Protocol is the only realistic way forward, and making the new arrangements work is what our business leaders and civic society want. There is no credible alternative to the Protocol and its Joint Framework.

"Sinn Féin has been calling for the Joint Committee to be convened for several months as the best way to end this impasse.

“I am delighted this decision has been announced today. The prospect of an early meeting can bring positive momentum to the talks process, if the British government engages in good faith.”