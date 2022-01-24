Assembly support for paid leave following the death of a child, stillbirth or miscarriage a step forward - Archibald
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has hailed progress on putting into law the right to paid leave following the death of a child, stillbirth or miscarriage.
The party's economy spokesperson said:
"Today the Assembly progressed the Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay bill to its final stage.
"This legislation will ensure workers whose child dies or who suffer stillbirth have the right to paid leave. This should be in place from April this year.
"The Assembly has also ensured the right to paid leave will also be extended to people who suffer miscarriage and that workers will be entitled to have this paid from day one of employement.
"This is a very good day for workers, this legislation will ensure that workers have the right to compassionate support from their employer under the worst of circumstances.
"And the north is leading the way across these islands in providing paid leave for workers who suffer miscarriage."