Small businesses and community groups the biggest losers as government and Justice Minister sideline insurance reform - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has criticised the government and Minister for Justice for failing to act on promises made to reform the duty of care as small businesses and community groups continue to struggle with unaffordable insurance costs.

The government’s Spring Legislation Programme, published today, made no mention of legislation to reform duty of care, despite the Tánaiste promising the general scheme of the legislation by September last year.

Teachta Doherty said:

“Today the government published its legislation programme for spring 2022.

“The Tánaiste, who chairs the Government Sub-Group on Insurance Reform, promised that legislation to reform the duty of care would be published by September 2021.

“He failed to meet that deadline.

“The legislation programme published today does not even mention this promised legislation.

“It is clear that the Tánaiste and the Minister for Justice have dropped the ball on insurance reform, missing deadline after deadline under their own Action Plan for Insurance Reform.

“This is while small businesses, sporting organisations and community groups continue to close down or struggle due to the lack of affordable insurance.

“This is a threat to jobs and our economy – but the government does not seem to care.

“The Tánaiste and Minister for Justice need to explain why they are neglecting this crucial issue when the costs are so great.”