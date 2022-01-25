Kearney calls for renewed compliance with speed limits on the Barnish Road

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has renewed his calls for drivers to slow down following alarming results from a recent speed detection operation on the Barnish Road in Randalstown.

Declan Kearney said:

“For several years I and colleagues from the PSNI and Roads Service have sought to address the issue of speeding traffic on the Barnish Road in Randalstown with several interventions. This area of Whitehill has been a particular focus of Sinn Féin’s rural road safety campaign.

“I am deeply disappointed to learn that despite the many initiatives taken as a result of intensive partnership working between Sinn Féin, PSNI officers and Department for Infrastructure officials, including the introduction of a 40 mph limit, there still remains a very significant problem with the speed of some vehicles travelling through the Whitehill area.

“During the course of a four week period, a mobile Speed Indicator Display system which I had asked the PSNI to deploy on the Barnish Road recorded a worrying disregard for speed limits. Many passing vehicles recorded speeds in excess of 50mph, with one clocked at a frightening 90mph.

“The failure by some motorists to respect speed limits along our rural roads is always a serious concern, but especially at this time of the year when daily commutes, school runs, and journeys to local shops and sporting venues are regularly undertaken during the hours of darkness, and often in poor weather conditions.

“I acknowledge the efforts to date of PSNI officers and Department officials in trying to improve road safety on the Barnish Road. But clearly there is more to be done.

“I will continue to work alongside our local councillor Henry Cushinan and all relevant agencies, to ensure that rural road safety in this area of my constituency remains a shared priority. I also intend to discuss with the PSNI how stronger enforcement measures can be introduced along Barnish Road.

“Motorists need to understand that the Whitehill is a ‘no go’ area for speeding and dangerous driving. I am urging all drivers to be more road safety aware when travelling through this area, and to strictly comply with existing speed limits.”