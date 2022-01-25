Leaving Cert students need clarity now - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, has called on the Minister for Education to put students at the centre of the debate on this year’s Leaving Cert, and to take decisive and urgent action to bring clarity to the Class of 2022.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire is bringing a motion before the Dáil this evening that seeks to secure a choice for this year’s Leaving Cert students between calculated grades and written examinations.

The Cork South Central TD said

“The Leaving Certificate is an important milestone in the lives of our young people. In a ‘normal’ year, it is a culmination of two years of teaching and study, and recognises the end of fourteen years of primary and secondary education.

“The last two years have been anything but normal for the Leaving Cert Class of 2022. Students have faced enormous disruption, with the closure of school buildings last year and students and teachers having to self-isolate; many more than once.

“The reality is that high levels of absence among students and teachers, through no fault of their own, has had a significant impact on their ability to prepare for their Leaving Cert exams. There are many students who simply have not had the opportunity to cover the course.

“The level of disruption varies hugely from student to student - some students may not have missed any class time with their teacher, whilst others may have missed weeks.

“I have spoken to many students over the last number of weeks. The uncertainty is becoming exhausting, 6th year students are under incredible pressure.

“Students deserve clarity; and they deserve a choice.

“The student voice must be placed at the heart of this debate. I am today urging all TDs to amplify students’ voices and support them in their call for choice

“The Minister for Education must take decisive and urgent action, to bring clarity and peace of mind to the Class of 2022."