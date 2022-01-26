DUP should end ‘reckless and irresponsible’ threats to walk away from Assembly and Executive - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has branded repeated threats by Jeffrey Donaldson to walk away from the Assembly and Executive ‘reckless and irresponsible’ and said the DUP should get on with acting in the interests of ordinary people.

Responding to comments made by the DUP leader after a meeting with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today, the North Belfast MP said:

“The latest threat by Jeffrey Donaldson over the future of the political institutions clearly shows that the DUP do not care about the interests of ordinary workers and families.

“To threaten instability at a time when the health service and the Executive continues to deal with the challenges of the pandemic is reckless and irresponsible.

“People are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy prices and are looking to the Executive to continue providing support to put money back in their pockets.

“And the Executive is working on a three-year budget which will make health and tackling hospital waiting lists its number one priority.

“Pulling Ministers out of government will be an abdication of responsibility, a glaring lack of leadership and a reactionary response to a Brexit mess that the DUP championed and helped deliver in the first place.

“The DUP should end the sabre-rattling and these threats now.

“People want strong, stable leadership and they want solutions in the ongoing talks between the EU and the British government.”