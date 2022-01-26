Recommendations of report into South Kerry CAMHS must be implemented urgently - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has called for the recommendations of the report into South Kerry CAMHS to be implemented urgently.

Ms. McDonald raised with the Taoiseach in the Dáil today the issue of young mental health service users being inappropriately prescribed medication and the trauma experienced by those affected.

The Sinn Féin Leader said;

“It is truly shocking. Vulnerable children and young people have been failed in the most grievous way. It caused serious harm and has had really traumatic consequences for forty-six children and their families. It is a damning indictment of the oversight of what is a really vital service.

“Answers are needed as to how this happened. We need to know how this doctor continued this dangerous practice without intervention.

“Importantly, the public also needs assurance that this is not happening anywhere else and measures must be put in place to ensure that it ever happens again.

“It is crucial that the recommendations of the report are implemented without delay and the government must proceed urgently with an independent State-wide review of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.”