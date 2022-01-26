External review of Invest NI welcome - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the announcement of an external review of Invest NI.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"I welcome the announcement today of the external review of Invest NI and the publication of the terms of reference.

"For some time it has been apparent that there is a need for a comprehensive and fundamental review of Invest NI.

"Invest NI has failed to effectively deliver on regional economic balance and during the pandemic it has been found wanting in the provision of practical support to businesses.

"As the local economic development agency, it must ensure support for indigenous businesses including local start-ups, small and micro-businesses, and entrepreneurs, alongside working to attract inward investment.

"It is also vital that under the post Brexit trading arrangements, Invest NI promotes and supports the north's unique status under the protocol of having continued access to the EU single market as well as the British market, and supports businesses to build on the trend of increased north south trade, to attract investment and create jobs."