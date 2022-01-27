John Brady TD marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD spoke today, on the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, of the importance of the role of politicians of all parties and in all countries in working to ensure that the world will never again witness the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust of WWII, in which six million Jews were murdered, with millions more displaced.

The Wicklow TD said:

“Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It is a day when the world remembers the horror inflicted on the victims of the Nazi campaign of murder. Six million Jews were murdered, alongside other minorities by the Nazi regime.

“Today is a day when we acknowledge where unchecked hate, and unbridled aggression can lead when it is not countered. It is a day when democrats and progressives must dedicate ourselves to our continued efforts to counter extremism, hatred, and the distortion of truth and history, which we witness daily.

“We must all become voices for tolerance and acceptance, of democratic values, and of human rights.

“Today, the Irish people join with the millions of people around the world who remember the victims of the Holocaust.”