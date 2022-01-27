There must be no decline in rural bus services – Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan said today that there must be no cuts in Translink services for rural areas.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

"Our public transport network is vital for connecting people and communities, for tackling social isolation and for providing equality of access to services. It also has a huge role to play in tackling the climate crisis.

"In rural areas, public transport is a lifeline to many people and any cuts to rural services is unacceptable.

“Public Transport must be properly funded within the Department for Infrastructure’s budget moving forward, to protect the most vulnerable from losing much-needed services.

"Many people depend on public transport for getting to work, school and for connectivity in general. There must be no decline in rural bus services.”