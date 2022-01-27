Leaving Cert solution cannot include school profiling - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, has today called on the Government to make a commitment that historical school data will not be used in the standardisation process for Leaving Cert 2022.

Questioning the Tánaiste during a Dáil session of Questions on Promised Legislation, the Cork South Central TD said:

“I am really concerned by reports suggesting that schools’ historical data may be used as a method of standardisation for accredited grades this year.

“Any use of historical school data could limit the potential of high-achieving students in schools where results have previously been weaker, more often than not DEIS schools or schools in areas with high levels of disadvantage.

“Two years ago, the Minister correctly acknowledged that use of this data was an elitist approach that would mean students in disadvantaged schools could lose out. Today in the Dáil, I urged the government to take the same view this year.

“I believe there are viable alternatives for standardisation that the Department could explore, which do not involve looking at the previous results of a school. I have written to the Minister today outlining some of these options.

“Leaving Cert students need a choice between calculated grades and written exams, but any use of historical school data would be a grave mistake. For some students, far from relieving anxiety, it would exacerbate it.

“I will continue to work constructively with the Minister to find a fair solution which ensures a hybrid Leaving Cert model for the class of 2022 without the need for any school profiling.”