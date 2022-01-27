Reilly welcomes proposal to extend reduced fares for Taxi services

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has welcomed a proposal from the infrastructure minister to extend concessionary fares for Black Taxis in North and West Belfast.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome the proposal from the Department of Infrastructure to extend concessionary fares to Belfast's Black Taxis.

“These taxis have served the people of North and West Belfast for nearly half a century.

"They have campaigned tirelessly for a concessionary fare scheme for their customers, and to level the playing field within the public transport sector.

"By providing this concessionary scheme, young people, older people and those living with disabilities will have greater freedom and choice, as they travel through Belfast.

"Such a scheme will support employment, not only within the Taxi Association but across West and North Belfast, by connecting communities and offering a people-focused public transport scheme.

“Once again the Taxi Association has proven itself to be a leader, providing a first-class service to their customers and communities"