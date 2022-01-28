Substance Use strategy must be implemented- Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the publication of the Public Accounts Committee report into addiction services.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome this report, particularly its focus on rehabilitation services and the need for a community and cross-departmental approach to supporting people battling addiction.

“Addiction from substance, drugs, alcohol and prescription medication is having an impact on more and more families across the island.

“In 2020, over 300 people died from alcohol related illnesses in the north and the numbers of drug deaths have trebled in the last ten years.

“There is clearly a need for action – the Department of Health must ensure the Substance Use Strategy is implemented and properly funded.

“I have raised these issues with the Health Minister and urged him to launch the consultation on minimum alcohol pricing and discussed the findings of the West Belfast Drugs Panel’s report and the need for increased rehabilitation services in the area.”