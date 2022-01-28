Expected Christmas fall in homelessness welcome - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the Department of Housing’s official homeless figures for December 2021.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Department of Housing’s official homeless figures for December indicate that there are now 8,914 people, 6,463 adults and 2,451 children accessing emergency accommodation funded by the Department across the state.

“This is decrease of 185 people on the previous month. While this is welcome, it is the expected seasonal fall in homelessness during Christmas.

“The homeless figures in both December 2020 and 2019 show that the number of people living in emergency accommodation also fell during Christmas. In 2019 the figure fell by 537 and in 2020 by 100. Unfortunately, the figures start to climb again in January, February and March.

“We would like to see the drop in number of people experiencing homelessness to continue. This will only happen if the Minster acts now to introduce measures.

“The only way to reduce homelessness is to do more to prevent families from experiencing it in the first place. The Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill, which passed second stage in the Dáil before Christmas, unopposed, must be progressed as soon as possible.

“He must also limit the ability of landlords to evict families into homelessness when selling their properties through the adoption of Focus Ireland Amendment.

“Unless Minister O’Brien takes these kind of actions, it is likely that homelessness will start to rise again from January."