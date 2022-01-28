“Collooney job losses a devastating blow to Sligo and the Region” – Chris MacManus MEP

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest Chris MacManus has described the announcement of 80 job losses at the B Braun Healthcare Firm in Collooney as a “devastating” blow for the region.

MacManus commented, “First and foremost my thoughts are with the individuals affected by the job losses and their families too. At a time when people are already living through a Cost of Living crisis, to be told you’re going to be made redundant is harrowing. As a County feeling the impact of regional imbalance, it really is a devastating blow for Sligo.”

“We need to see action now from the government and the employees’ representatives to ensure everything possible is done to fully recognise the excellent work done by the employees over the years. Further, the IDA working with other local agencies need to see if there is potential for a similar enterprise at the facility. We need to give every opportunity to the employees to keep working in a familiar industry." ENDS