Ní Chuilín condemns New Lodge security alert
Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín, has condemned the disruption caused to New Lodge residents as a result of a security alert.
The North Belfast MLA said:"I condemn the security alert which saw residents having to be evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night."This is disgraceful disruption, those responsible need to end these reckless actions.
"I would urge anyone with any information on this incident to bring it to the attention of the PSNI."