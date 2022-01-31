Lack of decision by the Minister for Education adding to the stress of Leaving Cert students - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, has called on the Minister for Education to urgently bring clarity and peace of mind to the class of 2022 by making a decision on the Leaving Cert this week.

His comments follow a number of leaks in the media over what form this year’s Leaving Cert might take.

The Cork South Central TD said:

“Leaving Cert students are under unbelievable pressure and stress, and they still have no idea what their Leaving Cert will look like.

“Kite-flying through the media and the leaking of various plans - some contradictory - is extremely unhelpful and only adding to their worries.

“These students can’t be kept in the lurch any longer. They need clarity and, crucially, a choice between calculated grades and written exams.

“I am very concerned by the leaks in the media, suggesting that ‘traditional exams’ are the only option. This is a huge mistake.

“Each student has their own personal story to tell of their Leaving Cert experience up to now. The levels of disruption vary hugely from student to student. Additional choice in the papers does not level the playing field for all students.

“The Minister for Education must bring clarity and peace of mind to the class of 2022. Students must hear this week what their Leaving Cert will look like in June. The only way to ensure fairness for all students is to give them a choice in this year’s exams.”