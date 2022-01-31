Dolan hails progress on Bill to ban Zero Hour Contracts

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has welcomed progress on her Bill to Ban Zero Hour Contracts and give certainty to workers.

Speaking after the Bill was passed to the next stage in the Assembly, the Sinn Féin workers’ rights spokesperson said:

“I am pleased that that the Assembly has backed my Bill to ban Zero-Hour Contracts and it will now progress to the next stage.

“This legislation will give certainty to workers over what hours they are working and what their wages will be at the end of the week or month.

“Workers and families continue to feel the pressure from rising living costs and hikes to energy prices and they need guarantees over their income and working hours. It’s time to ban Zero Hour Contracts.”